 Woman in Telangana remains unhurt despite train passing over her. Here’s how she survived the horror | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman in Telangana remains unhurt despite train passing over her. Here’s how she survived the horror

ByTrisha Sengupta
Aug 27, 2024 10:52 AM IST

A video capturing how a woman survived despite a train passing over her at full speed has gone viral. Onlookers recorded it.

Indian Railways constantly warn citizens about the dangers of crossing railway tracks. Despite these warnings, many people still disregard the safety measures, ignoring the fact that it can lead them into dangerous - and life-threatening - situations. That is what this video of a train passing over a woman shows. Miraculously, however, she survived the horrifying moments by lying in the middle of the tracks.

The image shows a train passing over a woman. Miraculously, she escaped unhurt. (Screengrab)
The image shows a train passing over a woman. Miraculously, she escaped unhurt. (Screengrab)

The video is posted on an X handle Aadhan Telugu. As per the caption, the tribal woman was crossing the tracks to get to a platform when she saw the train approaching her. To save herself, she lay down in the space between the tracks and stayed very still. She stayed there for about 10 seconds before getting up. Reportedly, the incident took place at Nawandgi Railway Station in Telangana.

Also Read: On camera, woman teases tiger, has narrow escape after jumping into zoo enclosure

Take a look at the shocking video here:

Reportedly, the woman was trying to cross the tracks with her friend. They tried hurrying after seeing the train near them. While one of them could cross, the other fell down when the goods train was extremely close to her. That is when she took the approach of lying down to save herself.

Also Read: RPF constable's quick thinking saves a passenger from the brink of death. Here's what happened

Indian Railways' rule regarding crossing tracks:

Indian Railways has a long list of precautions for passengers visiting railway stations. Regarding crossing platforms, it states, “Use only designated railroad crossings. The only legal and safe place to cross railroad tracks is at a designated public crossing with a cross buck, flashing red lights or a gate. Crossing at any other location is trespassing and illegal.”

The list also warns people not to wear earphones and remove them while at rail crossings. “Music can be a deadly distraction near the tracks - preventing you from hearing an approaching train,” the authorities added.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Woman in Telangana remains unhurt despite train passing over her. Here’s how she survived the horror
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On