Woman in Telangana remains unhurt despite train passing over her. Here’s how she survived the horror

Indian Railways constantly warn citizens about the dangers of crossing railway tracks. Despite these warnings, many people still disregard the safety measures, ignoring the fact that it can lead them into dangerous - and life-threatening - situations. That is what this video of a train passing over a woman shows. Miraculously, however, she survived the horrifying moments by lying in the middle of the tracks. The image shows a train passing over a woman. Miraculously, she escaped unhurt. (Screengrab)

The video is posted on an X handle Aadhan Telugu. As per the caption, the tribal woman was crossing the tracks to get to a platform when she saw the train approaching her. To save herself, she lay down in the space between the tracks and stayed very still. She stayed there for about 10 seconds before getting up. Reportedly, the incident took place at Nawandgi Railway Station in Telangana.

Take a look at the shocking video here:

Reportedly, the woman was trying to cross the tracks with her friend. They tried hurrying after seeing the train near them. While one of them could cross, the other fell down when the goods train was extremely close to her. That is when she took the approach of lying down to save herself.

Indian Railways' rule regarding crossing tracks:

Indian Railways has a long list of precautions for passengers visiting railway stations. Regarding crossing platforms, it states, “Use only designated railroad crossings. The only legal and safe place to cross railroad tracks is at a designated public crossing with a cross buck, flashing red lights or a gate. Crossing at any other location is trespassing and illegal.”

The list also warns people not to wear earphones and remove them while at rail crossings. “Music can be a deadly distraction near the tracks - preventing you from hearing an approaching train,” the authorities added.