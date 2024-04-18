RPF constable's quick thinking saves a passenger from the brink of death. Here's what happened

In a shocking incident, which occurred at Mayiladuthurai station in Tamil Nadu, a man almost got crushed between a moving train and the platform. But, thanks to the quick thinking and awareness of Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable R. Purusothaman, the passenger was rescued. Snapshot of RPF constable rushing to saving a passenger's life. (X/@RPF_INDIA)

A video of the incident was shared on X by the official handle of RPF India. In the caption of the post, they stated, "RPF Constable R. Purusothaman saved a passenger from the brink of danger at Mayiladuturai station. Please prioritise your well-being and stop boarding or alighting moving trains." (Also Read: Man slams Indian Railways for ‘dire state of 3 AC coaches,’ shares ‘harrowing experience’ of his sister)

The video shows a passenger trying to get down from the moving train. As he tries to step out, he falls and comes between the area between the train and the platform. That's when the RPF personnel jumps to action and saves him.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on April 16. Since being shared, it has garnered close to 3,000 views. The video also has numerous likes.

Earlier, another such incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj junction. A video of the incident was posted on X by the handle of North Central Railway. (Also Read: ‘I am not Railway Minister': TC responds to woman complaining about crowded train)

"Today, after the departure of train no. 15634 from Prayagraj Junction, a passenger, Sajjan Singh, slipped and fell between the platform and the coach while trying to board the train. Sub-inspector @rpfncr Shri Sanjay Kumar Rawat, posted at the station, displayed indomitable courage and pulled out the passenger and saved his life," wrote X handle of North Central Railway in the caption of the post.

The video shows Singh trying to climb a moving train. However, he slips and falls down. Then, sub-inspector Rawat rushes to him and pulls him to safety.