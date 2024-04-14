TC hits back at woman complaining about a crowded train: 'Main rail mantri nahi hu'

A viral video showcasing an interaction between a ticket checker (TC) and a passenger travelling in the Indian Railways went viral on social media. The video shows a woman complaining about how the passengers are uncomfortable in an overcrowded train. She also adds that there is no space to stand, move, or even access the bathroom. Snapshot of the TC and the woman. (X/@mshahi0024)

As the woman is complaining about the state of passengers, the TC can be heard saying, "Main rail mantri nahi hu (I am not the minister of railways)."

A video of this incident was posted on X by @mshahi0024. While sharing the video, in the caption of the post, the X user wrote, "TC: "Sorry, I am not a minister. 22969 train filled with passengers like animals, with no way even to urinate, and passengers are left stranded at the stations. Helpless girl: Sir, please make me sit on the train; the coach is full; how will a girl go among the boys?" (Also Read: Man slams Indian Railways for ‘dire state of 3 AC coaches,’ shares ‘harrowing experience’ of his sister)

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on April 12. Since being posted, it has garnered more than nine lakh views. The share also has over 5,000 likes. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post and expressed their reactions. (Also Read: Woman shares heartwarming encounter on Indian Railways, netizens say ‘so sweet’)

Here's how X users reacted to the clip:

An individual wrote, "Need big reforms for general coaches."

A second commented, "The government Must do something on this front also. Either increase train coaches/capacity or strictly prevent unauthorized individuals from entering reserved coaches."

"Not enough trains, so many vande Bharat were introduced, but the cost is out of reach for the common man. They have not introduced the passenger trains where heavy traffic exists," posted a third.

A fourth shared, "Railways should allow only passengers with confirmed tickets to be on the platforms to stop this nuisance."

A fifth said, "Railways is busy with making the bullet train & vande bharat. They don't want to waste their time resolving the issue of middle-class people travelling on the existing trains."