Woman jumps off halted train to dance, bumps into passengers. Prompts police action

A woman ran into trouble with the authorities after her video of dancing on a platform went crazy viral on social media. In the viral clip, she is seen jumping onto the platform from a halted train and bumping into two passengers in the process. Following this incident, police took action and it ended with her issuing an apology post on Instagram. The image shows a blogger who ran into trouble with the police after dancing on a platform. (Instagram/@seemakanojiya87)

Blogger Seema Kanojiya shared the video with a caption where she expressed her apology for filming a video in a railway station. “Don’t make videos or reels at railway platforms and inside trains. Passengers face problems and it's an offence. I’m sorry to make reels at railway platforms at Andheri and CSMT,” she wrote. She also posted a video and an image.

The clip shows her in front of the camera along with two police officers. She is heard saying that though her video went viral, she realises that she has broken the law during the shoot.

Take a look at the entire post here:

Here is the video that landed the blogger in trouble with the authorities:

Railways and Metro authorities across the country often take to social media to remind people to refrain from recording videos while travelling in public transportation.