Woman kept ‘tens of thousands’ of intimate photos, videos, chats on phone to extort millions from Thai monks

A woman was arrested for allegedly initiating sexual relationships with monks and using videos and images of the acts to blackmail several senior members of the clergy. According to the Royal Thai Police Central Investigation Bureau, at least nine abbots and senior monks were named in the scandal. They were later disrobed and cast out of the monkhood. Thai scandal deepens as woman arrested connected to multiple monk extortion claims. (AP)

A woman in her mid-30s, Wilawan Emsawat, was arrested by the authorities at her home in Nonthaburi province, north of Thailand's capital, Bangkok.

The rule of celibacy:

The allegations of possible violation of the celibacy rule for monks have rocked the country, especially the Buddhist institutions. The monks belong largely to the Theravada sect. According to the laws of the sect, they are vowed to practice celibacy, including refraining from touching a woman.

How did she blackmail the monks?

Emsawat targeted senior monks for financial gain, the police said, adding that she received large amounts of money from several monks after initiating romantic relationships with them.

In the past three years, she allegedly received over 385 million baht ($11.9 million). However, most of her money was spent on online gambling websites.

Reportedly, police found tens of thousands of photos and videos upon searching her mobile phone. Authorities also came across chat logs indicating intimacy. Allegedly, she used these to extort money from the monks.

What exposed the sandal?

According to police, Emsawat’s alleged crimes came to light after an abbot abruptly left monkhood. He was allegedly blackmailed by Emsawat, who told the monk that she was pregnant. She demanded 7.2 million baht ($222,000) from the monk to cover up their intimacy.

What is Wilawan Emsawat charged with?

The police have charged the woman with money laundering, extortion, and receiving stolen goods. They have traced money transferred to her from a bank account associated with a temple in northern Thailand. Allegedly, it was sent by a senior monk of the temple.

Jaroonkiat Pankaew, a Central Investigation Bureau deputy commissioner, said that police believe “this woman is dangerous and we needed to arrest her as soon as possible.”

“We will investigate monks across the country,” Pankaew continued, adding, “I believe that the ripple effects of this investigation will lead to a lot of changes.”

Emsawat has not made any statement following her arrest. However, before being detained, she admitted to being in a relationship with one monk and claimed she had given money to him.

