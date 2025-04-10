A high-end brothel operating out of luxury apartments near Harvard University attracted executives, doctors, lawyers, and politicians, who submitted IDs, work badges, and personal references to gain access. According to the Wall Street Journal, the operation charged up to $600 (over ₹50,000) an hour for sex, and the detailed records it kept are now central to a series of criminal hearings dubbed “The Cambridge Brothel Hearings,” exposing over 30 prominent men who paid for sex. Among them is Anurag Bajpayee, CEO of Gradiant, a wastewater treatment firm valued at over $1 billion. Anurag Bajpayee is the Indian-origin CEO of Gradiant.

Anurag Bajpayee was arrested during a sting operation in early 2025. He is alleged to have paid for sex at the high-end brothel several times.

Bajpayee was arrested with dozens of other men in the Boston area on misdemeanor charges. He was among several other CEOs named in court documents last month.

However, Gradiant is standing behind its CEO in the Boston brothel scandal. “We believe in the justice system and are confident that this will resolve favorably in due course,” said Gradiant representative Felix Wang. “Unrelated to this, Gradiant will continue to pursue excellence in technological innovation and to strive towards our mission to ensure clean water for all society.”

Who is Anurag Bajpayee?

Anurag Bajpayee is the Indian-origin co-founder and CEO of Gradiant, a top wastewater treatment firm in the United States.

He holds a Ph.D in Mechanical Engineering from the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), focusing on industrial desalination and water treatment.

Bajpayee’s LinkedIn profile indicates that he also holds a master’s degree from MIT in Mechanical Engineering. He graduated in 2008.

He has previously appeared in Scientific American’s annual Top 10 World-Changing Ideas for his innovation, which remains a foundation for Gradiant's proprietary technology stack.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Bajpayee completed his schooling at La Martiniere College, Lucknow. He graduated school in 2003.