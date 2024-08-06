Woman prevents disaster by stopping unmanned moving truck. Viral video shocks people

In a daring and challenging move, a woman ran to stop a moving truck that started moving while it was in parking, and no driver was available to stop it. A video of her courageous act was shared on X and has since gone viral. Numerous people were in awe of the woman and lauded her remarkable action. The woman was seen rushing to the truck to stop it.

The video shared on the microblogging platform shows what seems to be CCTV footage. The video opens to show a woman standing near a truck. Within seconds, it seems like the truck's hand brake gets undone, and it starts to roll back. As soon as she sees this, the woman runs towards the truck, climbs inside, and pulls the hand brake to avoid any accident. She then gets out of the truck. (Also Read: Mumbai local madness: Man's struggle to exit goes viral on social media. Watch viral video)

Watch the video of the woman below:

This video was shared on August 5. Since being posted, it has gained more than nine lakh views. The share also has close to 8,000 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Many people took to the comments section of the post and reacted to the video.

Here's what people had to say:

An individual wrote, "All Credit goes to only that brave girl..she used her sense at the right time, no credit for those two machos trying to stop the truck by pulling it backwards."

Another X user, Suman Kumari, said, "This is the identity of brave people; they are prepared for every situation."

A third commented, "Admire her braveness. The lesson is to reach the handbrake than the leg break."

X user Rakshit Khosla asked, "What did the two guys think, that they could stop the truck by pulling?"

A fifth shared, "I thought this was going to be another joke about women, but this time she's actually brave."