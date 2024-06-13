Woman quits job where she wasn’t being promoted. How she joined same company at double salary

A Bengaluru based professional has shared the story of a woman who quit her job because she was not being taken seriously, got a degree from an Ivy League institute and joined the same company again at more than twice the salary she was being paid before. A woman quit her job as she felt she was being overlooked for promotions (Representational image)

Adithya Venkatesan said he went on a date with the woman as he shared her career leap on the social media platform X, where it is currently being hailed as an inspirational success story. Venkatesan said the woman was working at a startup but felt dissatisfied with her role. She felt that her colleagues were not taking her seriously and she was not being promoted as she did not have an Ivy League degree.

The woman took matters into her own hands by quitting her job to pursue further education. After securing a degree from an Ivy League university, she returned to the same startup at more than double her last salary. Venkatesan said she joined the company at 2.5 times her last paycheque.

Take a look at Venkatesan’s account of the woman’s story below:

Since being shared on X one day ago, the post has collected over 1.2 lakh views and dozens of reactions.

In the comments section, Venkatesan said the pay raise allowed her to pay off her loans. “What I see is a lady who knew the odds were stacked against her, and she fought back to win. Has no ego, just smart insurance protecting the downside,” he said in praise of the woman.

Some X users agreed with him and praised the unnamed woman for upskilling herself. “The first half started in a different tone but glad it end the way it did. More power to her,” wrote one X user.

Others, however, wondered about the wisdom of taking a career break to pursue further education. “Time spent on getting and completing the Ivy degree, do you think or she thinks the 2.5x could have been achieved within that time period?” asked one person.