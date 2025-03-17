Woman receives ‘sweet’ note with online food order, internet divided: ‘So Nisha is him ya her?’

A woman’s review about an unexpected note she received with her online food order has sparked mixed reactions on the internet. Taking to Reddit, the woman shared how a simple message from a restaurant made her reflect on her own life and accomplishments. A woman received a note with her Holi food order, sparking mixed reactions online.(Reddit/pavi2306)

According to her post, she couldn’t fully celebrate Holi this year as she was away at university. Missing the usual festivities, she decided to order a rice bowl from a restaurant to lift her spirits. However, along with her meal, she received a handwritten note that caught her attention.

(Also read: Woman calls out Mumbai’s ‘insane’ prices after visiting Singapore, world’s most expensive city)

The note was supposedly from a chef named ‘Nisha,’ who requested a five-star rating. It also shared a personal story—Nisha was a college student working at the restaurant while financially supporting ‘his’ family.

“It made my day”

Reddit user @pavi2306 shared the experience, writing:

"Today, on the day of the Holi festival, I was alone in my room. This has never happened before—I always played Holi with my friends in my hometown. But after coming to university, I can’t play anymore. So, as I was hungry, I ordered a rice bowl from Good Bowl, and they sent me a short note with it."

She continued, “It said that Nisha is a chef, a college student, and also working at Good Bowl. I felt like here I am, just wasting my time alone on Holi, while someone is working on a festive day and studying in college. Reading this note made me happy and proud. It felt wholesome, and I gave her five stars as the food was awesome, and this note made my day. So, I just felt like sharing this with you all.”

Check out the post here:

Internet reacts with mixed opinions

While some netizens found the note heartwarming, others were sceptical, suggesting that it might have been a generic marketing strategy. Many questioned the authenticity of the note, pointing out inconsistencies in the story.

(Also read: Woman who wrote ‘Trump should deport you’ on bill, begs for donations to 'rebuild life')

One user sarcastically pointed out, “So Nisha is supporting his family of three, and they request you to give her five stars?” Another commented, “Who is going to tell her?”

Another user remarked, “Whoever wrote this needs to work on their grammar first.” Meanwhile, someone else called out the restaurant, saying, “Good Bowl always sends such a note… It’s probably a generic, made-up message. Though their chicken bowls are on fire.”