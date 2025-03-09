Woman who wrote ‘Trump should deport you’ on bill, begs for donations to 'rebuild life'

A Ohio real estate agent who was fired from her job for leaving a racist note on her bill at a Mexicon restaurant has started a GoFundMe page seeking money to rebuild her life. Stephanie Lovins wrote “I hope Trump deports you” on her reciept after dining at Cazuelas Mexican Cantina in Columbus, Ohio when she was served by a Ricardo, a US citizen working two jobs to support his family. Stephanie Lovins, an Ohio real estate agent dismissed for leaving a racist note, has started a GoFundMe to help her recover financially.(Instagram/barbographer)

In the space where she could add a tip, she wrote: “Zero. You suck!”

Now, through a GoFundMe appeal, Lovins is asking for a second chance. The page, set up by her associate on her behalf, is titled "Stephanie's path to accountability, reformation and second chance".

‘Not making excuses’

"Stephanie Lovins deeply regrets a mistake she made that has had serious consequences on her life. In a moment of frustration, she wrote something offensive on a restaurant receipt that she now realizes was hurtful and wrong. Since then, she has faced intense backlash, lost her job and real estate license, and had to remove herself from social media due to embarrassment and harassment," the description read.

The post also claimed that the real estate agent is committed to learning from this experience. "She is not making excuses—she takes full responsibility for her actions and is enrolling in diversity training and educational programs to better understand the impact of her words and grow as a person. Right now, Stephanie is struggling financially as she works to rebuild her life. This fundraiser is to help her with basic living expenses, career transition, and educational programs so she can move forward in a positive way," it read.

After it gained attention on social media, many angry users decided to report the page and at the time of writing this story, the URL opens to message that reads "fundraiser not found."

Support for waiter

However, in a video, posted on Instagram, a user showed that before it was deleted the fundraiser had raised over $1,300 from 15 donations with a goal of $5,000.

Interestingly, another fundraiser to help the waiter who served Lovins at the restaurant has raised a whopping $36,705. Created by Anna Overman, a customer at the Mexican restaurant, the fundraiser aims to compensate Ricardo for his hardwork.

"This fundraiser is about lifting up Ricardo and showing him that the community stands with him. Let’s tip him what he deserves—and then some. Every dollar raised will go directly to Ricardo," it read.