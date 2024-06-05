 Woman ruthlessly throws puppies inside dumpster, viral video shocks people | Trending - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jun 05, 2024
New Delhi
Woman ruthlessly throws puppies inside dumpster, viral video shocks people

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jun 05, 2024 08:45 AM IST

Security footage captured a woman throwing two puppies in a dumpster and walking away without giving them a second look. The video has gone viral.

A video capturing a shocking incident of a woman throwing away two puppies in a dumpster has left people heartbroken. As per reports, the woman and another man accompanying her were identified by the local police and arrested.

The image shows a woman throwing a puppy in a dumpster. The screengrab is taken from a viral video. (Facebook/St Landry Crime Stoppers)
The image shows a woman throwing a puppy in a dumpster. The screengrab is taken from a viral video. (Facebook/St Landry Crime Stoppers)

In the viral video, a woman walks towards a dumpster while holding a puppy, and another dog walks beside her. As soon as she reaches the dustbin, she throws the puppy she was carrying. She then scoops up the other dog and puts it inside the bin.

Also Read: Family, pet dog beaten over dog bite allegations in Hyderabad. Video of shocking incident is viral

Take a look at the heartbreaking video:

Since being shared, the video has collected several likes and comments. The video is also being reshared across various social media platforms.

How did Facebook users react?

“Please have a stiff fine for such cruelty,” wrote a Facebook user.

“Have they been released already?” wondered another.

Also Read: Dog walker repeatedly hits Golden Retriever inside Gurgaon society lift. Shocking video

“Thank you to the individuals who pulled the animals out of the dumpster and also St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office for your efforts in this matter!” expressed a third.

According to WBRZ, the pair was identified as Jasmine Mounton and Kendall Tyler. Both were arrested after the footage went viral.

The dogs escaped unscathed after a neighbour, who spotted them in the dumpster, rescued them.

News / Trending / Woman ruthlessly throws puppies inside dumpster, viral video shocks people
