Woman shamed for wearing sports bra to Disney World defends herself: ‘People were wearing much less’

A woman shamed for wearing a sports bra to Disney World has defended her outfit, saying other guests at the children’s theme park wore much less. Nicole Arena shared the story of her trip to Disney World on TikTok last week, claiming that she was reprimanded for wearing a sports bra and leggings to the ‘most magical place on earth’. A woman shamed for wearing a sports bra to Disney World hits back at critics.(TikTok/@arenalifts)

She also said that park employees forced her to buy a $45 t-shirt before she could board a ride, as reported by The New York Post.

Shamed for Disney World outfit

In her video, Nicole shared a picture that shows her with her husband and wrote, “Was so happy to be here that I didn’t realize I was ‘improperly dressed’ and would be forced to buy a $45 tshirt or else I could not get on the ride I waited an hour for.”

In a follow-up video, she showed the outfit that landed her in trouble - Nicole was seen wearing a sports bra that left her arms and midriff bare. Her legs were fully covered as she wore leggings.

“I had nothing showing other than my stomach and my arms, but you guys are acting like I went out naked,” she said.

The New York Post reached out to Disney for a comment but has not yet received a response.

Social media slams outfit

Her outfit proved divisive on social media too, as many thought it too revealing for a children’s park. “Perfectly appropriate for the gym. Not appropriate for anywhere in public, not just Disney,” wrote one person on TikTok.

“If it’s a bra, it’s underwear. I don’t think I could get in wearing underwear,” another said.

“Disney and the gym are two different places. A bra goes under shirts in family friendly establishments,” read a comment under one of Nicole’s videos.

“I mean it’s a bra. Of course you can’t wear it to a family park. Be so for real. I am so happy they are finally cracking down,” another comment said.

Nicole, however, defended her outfit saying there were many more people dressed scantily. “People are very angry at me for wearing a sports bra to Disney. The point of that post was that there were many people at Disney wearing much less clothing than I was.

Nicole also noted that she was allowed entry to the park in the outfit that was later deemed inappropriate.