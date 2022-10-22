Woman shares her inspiring journey of battling depression. Watch

In today's world, talking about mental health has become more important than ever. Many people are coming forward and sharing their stories. This not only helps a person to become more aware of mental health issues but also helps others to be brave and seek help. Recently, an Instagram user Keya also shared her journey, where she spoke about depression.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the post that she shared, Keya wrote, "I've not really come out publicly about this, but I think I'm comfortable now. A year ago I got admitted to NIMHANS, Bangalore (National institute of mental health and neurosciences). Depression is something I've been struggling with for a few years now, and last year it had peaked. This is something I really needed to do for myself." She further explained that the first few weeks at the hospital had been tough for her as she had to brave through several sleepless nights and panic attacks. However, with professional help, things started to look better for her.

Lastly, she added, "The patients there are all going through their own struggle but make you feel a little less lonely in yours. I learned so much there. I learned how to hold on to myself, learned how to be happy. I genuinely hope that no one ever gets to a state where they'd need to be admitted as well, but god forbid if so, it's really not the worst thing. Keep your head up and heal."

Take a look at Keya's journey here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed 1.5 million times. The video also has 91,000 likes and several comments. One person in the comments wrote, "So so proud of you for sharing this. Mental health and such institutions which work for it sometimes get a bad rep. Thank you for showing the other side of it too. And congratulations on working on yourself. Lots of love. " Another person said, "Wow Keya! You are a brilliant, strong chirpy gal, and I am thankful you found yourself again. I didn't know about your struggles, and that in itself is a reflection of how bravely you stride on! And please stay naughty!" Someone even said, "It takes a lion's heart to firstly, accept your state and take this step in a society where mental health and hospitals are still taboo. And then, coming out with it publicly."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON