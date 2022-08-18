Home / Trending / Woman shares hilarious ‘conversation’ between her boyfriend and his dog about her

Woman shares hilarious 'conversation' between her boyfriend and his dog about her

Updated on Aug 18, 2022 04:43 PM IST
The woman took to Twitter to share about a hilarious ‘conversation’ between her boyfriend and his dog about her.
The image shows the dog with whom the Twitter user's boyfriend had a hilarious conversation about her.(Twitter/@Coll3enG)
By Trisha Sengupta

Dog parents love their pooches to the moon and back. It is only natural that they would like people close to them to be as close to the fur babies as they are. Not just that, pet parents also love ‘talking’ to their pooches about the important people in their lives. Just like this person did and there is a chance that his ‘conversation’ with his dog about his girlfriend will leave you laughing out loud.

“Was just petting my boyfriend’s dog and he said ‘I’m so glad you like her’ and I was like ‘of course how could I not like her, she’s so cute’ and my boyfriend was like ‘no I’m talking to my dog, it would be really awkward if my dog didn’t like you’,” Twitter user Colleen posted. In yet another tweet, she also shared a picture of the adorable dog. “This is the dog! She’s so sweet and such an angel (and actually 1/8 wolf, which is super cool),” she wrote.

Take a look at the posts:

Since being shared, the post has accumulated more than 2.3 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“My dog has decided the guy I’m talking to is her favorite person in the world, which is cool and all except she literally won’t listen when he’s around so he can love on her,” expressed a Twitter user. “On our first date, my crazy calico kitten who avoided everyone, jumped in my date’s arms and purred herself to sleep. We just celebrated our 28th wedding anniversary 2.5 weeks ago,” posted another. “Can’t imagine starting a relationship without letting my pet meet them first. My dog is the most important girl,” commented a third. “Welp! He might have a point. LOL! That's why cats are cool. They never show their hands/paws!” wrote a fourth.

twitter
