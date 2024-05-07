 Woman shares pic of her father with Sundar Pichai, Sharmistha Dubey from IIT Kharagpur convocation: ‘Absolutely insane’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Woman shares pic of her father with Sundar Pichai, Sharmistha Dubey from IIT Kharagpur convocation: ‘Absolutely insane’

ByArfa Javaid
May 07, 2024 12:01 PM IST

An X user reacted to Sundar Pichai, Sharmistha Dubey’s picture from IIT Kharagpur convocation and wrote, “That’s a powerful picture. Greatness frozen in time.”

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google, graduated from IIT Kharagpur with a BTech in metallurgical engineering. A picture of him taken during the convocation in 1993 has been making the rounds on the Internet. The picture also shows Sharmistha Dubey, former CEO of Match Group, an American IT company.

The picture shows Sundar Pichai and Sharmistha Dubey at IIT Kharagpur's convocation in 1993. (X/@ananyalohani_)
The picture shows Sundar Pichai and Sharmistha Dubey at IIT Kharagpur's convocation in 1993. (X/@ananyalohani_)

The picture was shared by an X user, Ananya Lohani, on the microblogging platform. Alongside, she wrote, “My dad just shared this picture of his IIT KGP convocation (1993) with him, Sundar Pichai and Sharmistha Dubey in the same frame.”

She added, “This is absolutely insane….”

Take a look at the picture here:

The post, since being shared on May 6, has garnered over 4.4 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. The post has also received a flurry of likes and comments.

Check out how people reacted to this picture here:

An individual posted, “No way. You might have the most supreme referral Google has ever seen.”

“Damn!” wrote another.

A third commented, “This is absolutely epic.”

“That’s a powerful picture. Greatness frozen in time,” expressed a fourth.

A fifth said, “My father was in MTech in the same year at IIT KGP when Sundar Pichai was in his final year.”

Last year, a picture of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and American entrepreneur and investor Emmett Shear from college days went viral on social media.

“Photo of Emmett Shear (red) and Sam Altman (yellow) from when they were in the original 2005 Y Combinator class together,” read the caption written along with the picture shared on X. The picture shows both Sam Altman and Emmett Shear posing for a group photo.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / Woman shares pic of her father with Sundar Pichai, Sharmistha Dubey from IIT Kharagpur convocation: ‘Absolutely insane’
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
