Woman shares text from when her fiance asked her out for the first time, netizens love it

Published on Jan 13, 2023 09:11 AM IST

The woman shared a screenshot of the text following the “how it starts vs how’s it going” trend to talk about how her fiance asked her out for the first time.

The image shows the woman with her fiance. She shared a text on Twitter from when he asked her out for the first time.(Twitter/@SarahHopeWeaver)
ByTrisha Sengupta

People love sharing their happy moments with the world through social media. Just like what reporter Sarah Weaver did after getting engaged to her fiance Chase Wilder. She shared two pictures following the viral “How it started vs how’s it going trend” to show how far they have come in their relationship. To show where it all began, she tweeted a screenshot of a text she received from Wilder. The love-filled post is now winning hearts left, right, and centre.

One of the images is the screenshot of the text that shows Wilder asking her out for the very first time. “Hey again! Would you be interested in letting me take you on a date sometime? We have a lot in common and I think we'd enjoy getting to know each other. I don't live terribly far from Hillsdale, I'd be happy to drive down sometime and buy you dinner if you were up for it?” it reads. The second image shows her with her fiance flaunting her new engagement ring.

While replying to her own tweet, she also shared a few more lines to express her love for Wilder. “Can’t wait to love you forever, Chase!!!” she wrote. She concluded the post with two images.

Take a look at the posts:

Since being shared, Weaver’s engagement post containing a text from her fiance has received close to 7.3 million views. Additionally, the share has accumulated several likes and comments.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

“Twitter is a dating app but people don't know that,” shared a Twitter user. “This is so sweet,” posted another. “What a gorgeous ring - and THAT'S how you ask someone out. Congratulations!!” expressed a third. “STOP. This is so cute,” commented a fourth. “Love this. Congratulations!” wrote a fifth.

twitter viral
Story Saved
