Woman shares the things her 15-year-old cat learned after she adopted him. Watch

The videos that show interactions between humans and their adopted cats are always heartwarming to watch. Just like this wonderful video posted on Instagram that captures the things that an elderly cat came to know about after he got adopted.

The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the cat named Bo Morgan. “I like this indoor cat life,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens to show a text insert that reads, “I adopted a 15-year-old barn cat one year ago. Here are the things he learned in the past year. The video then proceeds to show him taking warm bath, playing with balloons and even getting a hug from his human.

Take a look at the wholesome video:

The video has been shared about six days ago. Since being posted, the video has gathered several views and gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 1.5 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“I don’t know how this sweet boy was a barn cat for so many years but I’m SO glad he’s making up for lost human time,” posted an Instagram user. “He loves his Mum so much!! It is so sweet. Give him a kiss from me!” shared another. “I love that you adore a senior cat. They make the best pets,” expressed a third. “This brought tears to my eyes. How wonderful you both found each other,” wrote a fourth.

