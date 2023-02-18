Woman shares video of palazzo that looks like it's made of sack. Watch

Instagram influencers often take the opportunity to show clothes of the latest fashion and trends to netizens. However, there are times when those styles turn out to be really confusing for many. Like this piece of clothing that shows a palazzo made using a material that looks like a sack.

The video was originally posted by Instagram user and content creator Shelmy Joseph. It captured people's attention after being re-shared by an Insta page called Sach Kadwa Hai. “Kya aap is bori ke palazzo ke liye 60,000 rupey denge? [Will you pay ₹60,000 for this sack palazzo]," read the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show a palazzo on display that looks like it is made using a sack made of jute. At one point, the camera also focuses on the price tag.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has received close to six lakh likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has accumulated several comments from people.

Here's how Instagram users reacted:

"Unless they sell it on an emotion that this was the owner's only rice bag for his whole life before opening this store— they can't expect it to sell!" wrote an Instagram user. "Who will wear this?" asked another. A few argued that the price tag shows ₹60 and not ₹60,000. What are your thoughts on the video?