Woman sneaks under closed gate to enter exam centre: ‘When time’s up, think outside the gate’

A video circulating on social media has drawn significant attention after showing a woman sneaking under a gate to enter an exam centre, as the gates were allegedly closed after the designated time. The incident has sparked a debate about punctuality and the lengths some will go to avoid missing an exam. A viral video showed a woman sneaking under a gate to enter an exam centre in Bihar.(Instagram/apna_nawadah)

Viral video sparks reactions

The video, shared widely across platforms, was initially posted by a social media user named apna_nawadah. In the clip, the woman can be seen crawling under a closed gate, aided by a few others who seem to help her in her mission to get inside. The woman’s agility, as she manoeuvres through the narrow gap, has drawn both laughter and disbelief from viewers. As she slithers under the gate like a snake, some can be heard encouraging her efforts.



According to Times Now, the incident took place when a group of students arrived late at the exam centre in Nawada Bazar, Bihar. These students were reportedly denied entry by exam officials, who adhered strictly to the regulations, refusing to allow them in even after multiple attempts. This strict enforcement of rules highlights the importance of arriving on time to avoid such issues.

Public reaction and commentary

The video has garnered a range of reactions online. One user commented, "If you're late, you're late. Rules are rules," expressing support for the strict enforcement of punctuality. Another said, "A little too extreme to sneak under the gate like that," pointing out the absurdity of the situation. Some were sympathetic, with a user stating, "I feel for these students. Exams are stressful, and missing one can ruin everything." Another commented, “At least she didn't break the rules in a harmful way. A little creative thinking saved the day!”

Others highlighted the broader implications, with one user remarking, “This shows how desperate students can get when the stakes are high. It’s a reminder that exams should not control everything in life.” Another added, “Perhaps it’s time to reconsider the strictness of such rules. One minute late shouldn't cost someone a future.”