Woman suffers third-degree burns, unable to walk after not using sunscreen: ‘I’d rather be dead'

A woman revealed that she had to be hospitalised and was unable to walk for a week as she suffered third-degree burns after she skipped using sunscreen while going tanning. TikTok creator Taylor Faith narrated her harrowing ordeal in a video where she revealed that she was stand-up paddleboarding when it occurred. She was rushed to the hospital where doctors diagnosed her with a rare and dangerous third-degree sunburn(Unsplash, TikTok/@.taylorfaith)

Faith said that she had forgotten sunscreen and decided to go without it and get a tan on a sunny day. She said the worst she expected to happen was a mild burn, but after eight hours of being in the water under the sun, her legs were scorched.

‘I’d rather be dead'

She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors diagnosed her with a rare and dangerous third-degree sunburn, which damaged all layers of her skin.

“I never thought this would happen to me until it did. It’s so bad a couple days ago I was thinking I’d rather be [dead] than feel that way," she said, according to New York Post.

While most sunburns are mild and heal within days, third-degree burns can damage nerve endings, blood vessels and deep tissue. Symptoms of third-degree burns include dizziness, exhaustion, fever, headache, muscle cramps and nausea.

“My insides are severely damaged, and all my blood vessels are as well. think this life lesson is gonna turn me into a sunscreen activist," she said.

Experts recommend limiting sun exposure between 10 AM and 2 PM, when UV rays are strongest. If you must step outside, do so while wearing protective clothing and using sunscreen with at least SPF 30. It should also be reapplied every two hours or more often if you are swimming or sweating.