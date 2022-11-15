Woman surprises parents by coming home after marriage for the first time. Watch

For a bride, leaving their home is one of the most difficult things to do. They have to begin a new life and shift into a new environment. While the internet is filled with many videos of newly married women going to their new homes, a recent video of a woman surprising her parents in their hometown has gone viral on the internet. In a video shared by Instagram user @barathi_aravind, you can see a woman video-calling her parents. She can be seen walking in the dark. When she comes outside her home, she shows the parents that she is standing at the door. As soon as her parents realise, they rush outside to greet her. Her father picks her up and hugs her, and so does her mother.

In the post's caption, the girl wrote, "My heart is full. I was excited, and even my parents were. POV: When your husband joins you to surprise your parents @aravindfreezy. Amma and appa were confused at first, and finally, they were happy. "

Take a look at the video here:

Since this post was shared, it has been liked more than two lakh times and has several comments. One person in the comments wrote, "The way your dad started running towards the gate made me cry." A second person added, "Aww, mama's face full of emotions." A third user said, "The way your dad is running with keys and her excitement and happiness makes me cry."