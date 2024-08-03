Woman surprises Uber auto driver with red rose made of paper. Here's why she did it

In city life's bustling rhythm, people often encounter unexpected interactions with strangers. Instagram user Avi Krishna Natesan recently had a moment when she was travelling in an Uber auto rickshaw. During a conversation with the auto driver, she learned about his love for flowers. What she did next is absolutely heartwarming. She created a rose using paper and gifted it to the driver. It is his epic reaction of surprise and smile that makes the video a more heartening watch. The image shows glimpses of a red rose that a woman made using paper for her Uber auto driver. (Instagram/@_avinat)

“This was such a wholesome ride! We had a whole conversation on farming and how he really identifies with nature and how it’s his passion. Luckily I had a few coloured sheets of A4 paper and made this cute little rose. It’s just something small, didn’t think much,but his reaction was soooo cute (wish I had more time to make a stem and all),” she wrote in a video she shared.

In the video, she is seen in conversation with the auto driver. As the clip progresses, she takes out a red coloured paper and makes a beautiful rose with it. Ultimately, she presents the auto driver with her origami creation, who breaks into a beautiful smile. He then places the flower inside his vehicle before a Ganesh idol.

Take a look at this video of the sweet interaction:

Since being shared, the video has over 2.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further collected several likes and comments.

What did Instagram users say about this viral video?

"He’s going to keep that for the rest of his life. Think about when a nice customer listened to his hopes and dreams and handmade him a flower. Goodbye," an Instagram user expressed. Another joined and added, "Small gestures like these make big differences."

A third commented, "Such a lovely gesture." A fourth person wrote, "Such gestures from both sides are rare." A few also reacted using heart emoticons.

Avi Krishna Natesan, a 24-year-old entrepreneur, also runs an Instagram page dedicated to origami. She regularly posts videos that show her creating beautiful and intricate designs with paper.

What are your thoughts on this video shared by the woman?