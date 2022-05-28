Woman takes her guide dog on stage as she graduates from college. Watch

Dogs are known as man’s best friend and for good reason. Not only do dogs make life worth living with their constant love and affection, they also help people by being guide dogs. In a heartwarming gesture, a woman who graduated from college took her guide dog along with her on the stage to receive her biology degree.

A video of the event was posted on the Instagram account my.eyes.ohara three days ago and it has got more than 6,600 likes so far. The woman graduated from Curry College in Milton, Massachusetts.

The video shows the woman coming on to the stage with her guide dog named O’Hara. The woman and the dog are wearing matching black gowns and caps. The president of the college says at the podium that Isabella is accompanied by her guide dog O’Harra who has attended every class at Curry College. The crowd gives a huge round of applause to the woman and her guide dog. The president then hands over the degree to the woman as they pose for a photograph.

“I’m convinced that without O’Hara I probably wouldn’t have made it through college. Moving O’Hara’s tassel from right to left made me such a proud dog mom. My little girl and I graduated college, with honours, yesterday! We did it O’Hara! Congratulations to the Curry College class of 2022!” says the caption of the video.

“Hooray!! Congrats to you!! What a great team you are!!” commented American actress Jennifer Coolidge. “Congratulations and great job to both of you for all your hard work to get to this point! May your future be bright and exciting!” wrote an Instagram user. “Congratulations! It’s been such a joy to follow your journey to graduation. Enjoy the next chapter!” said another.

In another Instagram post, the woman and her guide dog wearing matching black gowns and caps are seen posing for photos.

“I didn’t know where these past four years would lead me, but one thing I knew for sure is that I’d make it through with you as my guide. On Sunday we will graduate with our biology degree. You attended all of the classes, lived in the dorms as my roommate, and lived the full college experience with me. You were my foot warmer when we sat through classes during snow storms. You were my homework buddy. You were my “Lab” assistant in science labs and became the “Goodest Girl in STEM.” You were my cuddle buddy when stress built up. You are a HUGE reason I was able to make it through college. Without you, I would have been so lonely and would have felt so much less secure. When I look back on college, you will forever be a part of every memory. We did it sweet girl… We did it,” she wrote as a detailed and heartwarming caption.

