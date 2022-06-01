Woman tries boarding a running train, falls. Watch how policeman saves her

The Ministry of Railways in India has taken to their official Twitter handle in order to share a video and a cautionary tale that should be taken seriously by all. The video shows how a woman was not following safety protocols near a running train and did not even wait for it to stop before she tried to board it. The video has received a lot of attention on Twitter and should be a warning for people who have done this or usually do this.

The video opens to show a train entering the Raipur station in Chhattisgarh, India. The video footage has been captured by a CCTV camera that is installed on the platform. One can see how a woman approaches the train while it is still running and attempts to get on it. Within seconds, she slides below the train in an extremely dangerous way. This is the very moment when the RPF or Railway Protection Force steps in.

A loose translation of the caption to this video reads, “The vigilance and promptness of the railway employee saved the life of the passenger! A woman suddenly fell down while boarding a moving train at Raipur station in Chhattisgarh. The RPF personnel on duty quickly saved her life. Do not get on/off a moving train, it can be fatal.”

Take a look at the Twitter video right here:

रेल कर्मचारी की सतर्कता और तत्परता से बची यात्री की जान!



छत्तीसगढ़ के रायपुर स्टेशन पर चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ने के दौरान एक महिला अचानक नीचे गिर गई। ड्यूटी पर तैनात आरपीएफ कर्मचारी ने तत्परता से उसकी जान बचाई।



चलती हुई ट्रेन में ना चढ़ें/उतरें, यह जानलेवा हो सकता है। pic.twitter.com/1Aq2hxZNTp — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 31, 2022

The video has received more than 400 likes since it was shared on Twitter by the Ministry of Railways on May 31.

“Yes, the railway police, the GRP and R.P.F are suraksha kavach of railway assets and railway passengers, too. My Salutation to them wherever they are on their duties,” reads a comment. “Good job done by RPF,” posts another individual.

What are your thoughts on this save by the Railway Protection Force?