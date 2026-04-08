Woman urges couple not to throw coconut into Yamuna River, then this happens

A short video from Yamuna Ghat has gone viral on social media, showing a woman trying to stop a couple from throwing a coconut into the river. The video shows the couple crossing the river by boat and completing the ritual. (@soonali_singh/Instagram)

The video, shared on Instagram by Sonali Singh, begins with her approaching the couple and asking, “Visarjan ke liye aaye ho? (Have you come for the ritual?).”

The couple replies yes, but Singh immediately questions them, warning them about the ritual. “Kaise? Magar aunty, batao, nariyal isme doob jaega. Ye kaisi astha hai, bhai. Phod ke kisi janvar ko khila do?” she says, expressing concern that the coconut would not dissolve in the river and could harm the river’s ecosystem.

Offering a coconut in Hindu rituals at river ghats shows giving up the ego, staying pure, and offering your heart to the deity.

Couple ignores warnings at the ghat: Despite her warnings, the couple decides to ignore her advice. Singh tells them, “Ab dusra ghat mat dhundiyega,” but they hire a boat and cross to the other side of the ghat to carry out the ritual.

Singh then points out their actions, saying, “Abhi dekho, inhe yaha fekne se toka tha, ab ye waha jaake fekenge. Magar fekna hai… vo dekho, vo fekre hai.”

The video then shows the couple crossing the river by boat and completing the ritual.

Singh's post quickly gained attention online, sparking debate about river pollution and the impact of traditional rituals on local ecosystems.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.

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