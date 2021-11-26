Home / Trending / Woman uses bare hands to saved bees from a trash can. Watch
trending

Woman uses bare hands to saved bees from a trash can. Watch

The video of the beekeeper rescuing the bees may leave you in awe.
The image shows the beehive.(Instagram/@texasbeeworks)
The image shows the beehive.(Instagram/@texasbeeworks)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 03:40 PM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

Winning people’s hearts while saving colonies of bees is what professional beekeeper Erika Thompson does regularly. Hailing from Texas, USA, she uses Instagram to share various images and pictures to teach the world about the “the important work of bees and beekeepers.” Just like this post she shared that shows her using bare hands to save bees from a trash can. The video is now getting a whole lot of love on the Internet.

“Saving bees from a trash bin!” she wrote along with a few hashtags. The video opens to show a small beehive inside a trash can. The clip also shows her gently and carefully removing the insects.

Take a look at the video:

+

Since being shared a few days ago, the post has gathered nearly 60,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated varied comments.

“Not to be too dramatic, but… You’re basically a hero. By saving bees, you save us all. Thank you,” wrote an Instagram user. “Love your voice, so relaxing to listen,” praised another. “Beautiful,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 26, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out