Woman uses skipping rope while riding bicycle, people can’t decide its dangerous or cool

A video of a woman cycling has left people with mixed reactions. Why? The woman is seen not just cycling but also using a skipping rope alongside. While some people were impressed and praised her for showing amazing talent, others were not convinced and added it is risky to do something like that. The image shows the woman using a skipping rope and cycling at the same time. (Instagram/@iamsecretgirl023)

Instagram user, who goes by the handle @iamsecretgirl023, shared the video that shows her performing the feat. The video opens to show the woman dressed in traditional attire riding a bicycle. She is seen riding on a road with a few cars passing by. A few moments after she begins cycling, she takes out a skipping rope and starts using it. This goes on till the end of the video.

Take a look at this video of the woman using skipping rope while riding:

The video was shared on October 7. Since then, it has gone viral. The share has collected more than 2.4 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also collected tons of comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Sister itna risk maat lo [Sister, don’t take so much risk],” posted a Instagram user. “India’s got talent,” shared another. “This should not be done,” commented a third. “Aap kaise kar lete ho [How do you manage to do it],” expressed a fourth. A few simply wrote “wow” while reacting to the video. What are your thoughts on the video?

