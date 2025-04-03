Woman walks out of 'miserable' marriage after getting 9 lakh nose job: ‘I feel extremely sexy’

Devyn Aiken, a 30-year-old woman from Philadelphia, transformed her life after getting a rhinoplasty that helped her overcome her ‘biggest insecurity’. The ₹9.1 lakh ($11,000) surgery, which she underwent in November, not only enhanced her appearance but also gave her the courage to walk away from a seven-year marriage that no longer made her happy, reported the New York Post. She spent ₹ 9.1 lakh for rhinoplasty.(Representational Image/Pexel)

“I feel extremely sexy,” Aiken shared with The Post. “My new nose is what motivated me to choose myself and finally end my miserable marriage.”

Her decision to undergo the surgery was life-changing. Shortly after the procedure, she filed for divorce in December. Since then, a video showcasing her transformation has garnered over 4.5 million views on TikTok, with many users praising her stunning new look.

“I wake up and feel so much happier,” she said, describing the “glow up” that came with both the surgery and her newfound independence. “I get to live the rest of my life feeling like this.”

Aiken’s experience aligns with a study that found 82% of divorced individuals feel a renewed sense of confidence and inner peace after ending their marriages. Many, like Aiken, also turn to makeovers as part of their fresh start.

Childhood trauma

As a child, Aiken faced relentless bullying because of her prominent nose, with classmates calling her names like “witch,” “toucan,” and “Pinocchio.” She struggled with low self-esteem for years, which led her to settle into a marriage at 23 without truly knowing her partner.

“We realized we prematurely got married and we didn’t really know each other that well,” she admitted. Though her ex-husband loved her original nose, she said they often argued and were not on the same page.

The turning point came when she chose to have the surgery performed by Dr. Mark Ginsburg, a plastic surgeon based in Philadelphia. The nearly six-hour operation was a defining moment in her life.

“It’s changed my life,” Aiken said. “I had a lot of time to recover after the nose job, and it made me think, ‘I need to finally get the divorce so I can move on with my life.’”

Now, she is embracing her new life with confidence. “I’m dating, exclusively dating, and having so much fun,” she shared.

Aiken has also found a supportive community online, with many comparing her new look to celebrities like Bella Hadid and Céline Dion. She hopes her transformation, both physically and emotionally, inspires others to take control of their happiness.

