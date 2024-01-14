close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Woman’s hands-free phone hack to watch videos on flight goes viral. Watch

Woman’s hands-free phone hack to watch videos on flight goes viral. Watch

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 14, 2024 01:05 PM IST

The hands-free phone hack to watch videos on flight involves using other people’s headcovers.

A woman devised a clever ‘aeroplane hack’ to watch videos on her smartphone without holding it for the entire journey. She used other people’s headcovers to create a hands-free solution. She also documented the hack and shared it on social media. The hack has gained traction online and received mixed reactions.

The hack for a hands-free in-flight entertainment experience has received mixed reactions from people. (Instagram/@idaaugusta)
The hack for a hands-free in-flight entertainment experience has received mixed reactions from people. (Instagram/@idaaugusta)

Read| ‘Broken seats, no entertainment system’: Woman highlights discomfort she faced on Delhi-Toronto Air India flight

Danish content creator Ida Augusta shared the video on Instagram in November 2023. The video opens to show Augusta walking down the aisle of the aeroplane. She then flips the red-coloured headcovers of the seats in front of hers, allowing them to drape down the back and face her row. Augusta and her travel partner then wedge the red fabric between the phone cases and their devices. Towards the end of the clip, they can be seen watching videos on their phones without holding their devices.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Watch the video here:

The video has so far received more than 36,000 views. However, not everyone is on board with this unconventional method. An individual wrote, “I would find this quite rude as there is a reason why they are on the other side of the chair.”

Another Instagram user shared a potential drawback, “This seems like an incredible idea until the phone falls.”

A third simply dropped laughing emoticons.

What are your thoughts on this? Would you be willing to give it a try on your next flight?

Also Read| Mother and daughter are the only passengers on Emirates flight to Switzerland. Here’s what they did

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On