Woman’s hands-free phone hack to watch videos on flight goes viral. Watch

A woman devised a clever ‘aeroplane hack’ to watch videos on her smartphone without holding it for the entire journey. She used other people’s headcovers to create a hands-free solution. She also documented the hack and shared it on social media. The hack has gained traction online and received mixed reactions. The hack for a hands-free in-flight entertainment experience has received mixed reactions from people. (Instagram/@idaaugusta)

Danish content creator Ida Augusta shared the video on Instagram in November 2023. The video opens to show Augusta walking down the aisle of the aeroplane. She then flips the red-coloured headcovers of the seats in front of hers, allowing them to drape down the back and face her row. Augusta and her travel partner then wedge the red fabric between the phone cases and their devices. Towards the end of the clip, they can be seen watching videos on their phones without holding their devices.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Watch the video here:

The video has so far received more than 36,000 views. However, not everyone is on board with this unconventional method. An individual wrote, “I would find this quite rude as there is a reason why they are on the other side of the chair.”

Another Instagram user shared a potential drawback, “This seems like an incredible idea until the phone falls.”

A third simply dropped laughing emoticons.

What are your thoughts on this? Would you be willing to give it a try on your next flight?