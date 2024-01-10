Mother and daughter are the only passengers on Emirates flight to Switzerland. Here’s what they did

A mother and daughter got more than they bargained for when they boarded an Emirates flight for a vacation. They were the only passengers in the economy class cabin on the flight from Seychelles to Switzerland with a layover in Dubai. The mother and daughter travelled from Seychelles to Switzerland to celebrate Christmas with family. (Representational Image/Unsplash)

Zoe Doyle, 25, and her mother, Kimmy Chedel, 59, were travelling on December 25 to spend holidays with their family when they boarded the empty aircraft. “We had no idea we were the only ones. There were four others, I think, that were in first class but they were totally separate from us, so we were basically the only ones,” Stuff quoted Doyle.

She added, “Because it was monsoon season in Seychelles, as well as being Christmas Day, it just meant no one was flying, I guess.”

The video, originally shared on TikTok, opens to show Doyle dancing on an empty plane. As the video goes on, she can be seen doing ‘snow angels’ on the floor of the aircraft. The video also shows a cabin crew member putting her headgear on Chedel. The text insert on the video reads, “POV: You’re the only ones on the flight.”

Watch the video here:

Doyle and Chedel also got a tour of the aircraft but weren’t allowed in first class. “All the flight attendants were so excited that it was empty. They said it never happens. We got a little tour of the plane, although we still weren’t allowed into first class. It was so much fun. We were chatting with the flight attendants and filming funny videos with them,” Stuff further quoted Doyle.