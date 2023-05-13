Woman's incredible dance moves to Radha will wow you. Watch

Social media has a variety of content to offer. But the one thing that often goes viral is dance videos. These clips are entertaining to watch, and some may even prompt you to dance too. Now, another dance video has gone viral on social media. The video features a woman donning a blur-coloured lehenga and dancing to the song Radha from the film Student of the Year. Woman dancing to Radha.(Instagram/@KiranRana)

Dancer Kiran Rana shared this video on her Instagram. She's wearing a blue lehenga and dancing to the song Radha. As she grooves, her steps match well with the song. In the post's caption, she wrote, "Radha wants more."

Watch the video below:

This video was shared just a week ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 43,000 times. The share has also received several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Superb." Another added, "Nice." A third shared, "I love this dance. I also want to dance like this in my life. Your outfit also too prettyyy, amazing, and fantastic." A fourth said, "This is just wow." Several others have reacted using heart and fire emojis.