Woman’s reaction to boyfriend proposing to her may leave you emotional. Watch

The various videos on the Internet showing people proposing to their partners and asking them to get married are always wholesome to watch. There are also times when the reactions of the people showcased in those videos leave people emotional. Just like this clip posted on Reddit which captures a woman’s reaction to being proposed.

“Last night I said yes to spending forever with my partner of 5 years. This was my genuine reaction,” wrote a Reddit user while sharing the video. While replying to her own post she also added a few more lines appreciating her fiancé.

“Thank you for all your congratulations, I appreciate you all! We have spent 5 blessed years together and I couldn’t have imagined this day going any better. The reason I was backing up is because I was shocked he could afford to propose so soon after having eye surgery which is also why he has on the eye patch. I love him with all my heart and I’m grateful to say he feels the same. Thank you again,” she wrote.

We won’t spoil the fun by giving away what the video shows, so take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 17,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“This is beautiful, why are you running away from him? The man could barely catch up to you to drop a knee,” wrote a Reddit user. To which, the original poster replied, “I was in complete shock that this was really happening so I couldn’t stop walking away lol. Thank you for your comment. ” Another person expressed, “Awww! This is a realistic reaction, how cute. CONGRATULATIONS!” A third commented, “This makes me so happy! Congratulations!”

