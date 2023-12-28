close_game
Woman’s stunts while skydiving leave people in disbelief. Old video goes viral

ByArfa Javaid
Dec 28, 2023 08:30 PM IST

“How’s this possible? Anyone care to explain?” wrote an individual after watching a video of a woman performing stunts while skydiving.

An old video of a woman performing stunts mid-air has gone viral on social media. The video shows Maja Kuczynska, a 23-year-old skydiver, performing gymnastic moves while falling from the sky.

Woman performing stunts while falling from the sky. (Instagram/@kuczynska.maja)

“Sky walking. Wow amazing,” reads the caption to the video shared on X. The video opens to show Kuczynska walking mid-air. As the video goes on, she moves her legs in such a way that gives the illusion that she is ‘climbing stairs’. Towards the end, she tumbles and continues with her walk.

Kuczynska originally shared the video on August 24 on Instagram with the caption, “Giving the people what they want. Everyone seems to really love walking in the sky. Standing straight up is a pretty basic skydiving position. To make it look like you’re walking you just wiggle your feet back and forth. I tried climbing some stairs for you guys but it doesn’t look that great. Also please don’t crucify me for that terrible mana.”

Watch the viral video here:

The video was shared on December 24 on X. It has since gone viral with over 1.8 million views. Additionally, the video has also received numerous comments from people, with many expressing awe and amazement at her skydiving skills.

Check out how people are reacting to this video:

“How’s this possible? Anyone care to explain?” enquired an X user.

Another added, “A fantastic parachute jump, it looks like she’s walking in mid-air.”

“This is so amazing,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “This is a different level of skill. Wow.”

“This looks like movie scenes,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “I did a skydive 11 years ago and believe me, it went so fast that I couldn’t have stood still or walked in the air, even with my guide on my back. So what he does is just incredible. Thanks for this crazy video!”

