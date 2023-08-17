Woman’s visit to IKEA Hyderabad to buy a lamp turns into an unexpected shopping spree

A woman recently visited an IKEA store in Hyderabad with the intention of buying a lamp but ended up forgetting to do so. In a humorous turn of events, she went on a shopping spree and shared a picture of herself holding up the invoice on Twitter. The bill generated at the furniture retailer’s store has been creating quite a buzz online. Wondering why? Allow us to tell you. IKEA shopper in Hyderabad store posing with a bill as tall as her. (Twitter/@sameeracan)

“Went to IKEA to buy ONE lamp. Forgot to buy the lamp,” wrote Twitter user Sameera - head of People Success at inFeedo and founder of a cafe name ‘Goldspot’ in Goa - while sharing a picture of herself with an invoice.

The picture shared by Sameera shows her standing inside an IKEA store in Hyderabad and posing with the bill. The bill generated is as tall as her. Yes, you read that right!

Take a look at the picture below:

The tweet was shared on August 10. It has since accumulated over 2.3 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to register their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the tweet:

A Twitter wrote, “So true! I’m scared to go again!”

“I have an unused lamp which I bought from IKEA. You can take that for a 50 percent discount,” commented another.

A third shared, “Wow the bill is actually taller than you.”

“Can totally relate to this. Same happens with me whenever I visit Nature’s Basket,” posted a fourth.

A fifth shared, “Haters gonna hate but this legit happens.”

“Please make a checklist when you head out next time,” suggested a sixth.

What are your thoughts on this?

