Women dance to Kaal’s Tauba Tauba, set the Internet on fire

Dance videos have a certain charm that makes them incredibly entertaining and mesmerizing to watch. Be it a choreographed routine or impromptu moves, they often leave viewers in awe. Now, a video of women dancing to Tauba Tauba from the film Kaal has taken the Internet by storm. Their energetic and synchronized moves have captivated the hearts of millions online. It may have the same effect on you. The image shows women dancing to Kaal’s Tauba Tauba. (Instagram/@parisabkzi)

“Tauba Tauba ishq main kariyaaaaa,” reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram by user Parisa Barkzi. According to her bio on the platform, she is passionate about dancing and is a fashion enthusiast. The video shows Parisa Barkzi and Simran Jat sporting black outfits and matching steps to the song Tauba Tauba. Their infectious energy and foot-tapping beats of the song have made it a hit among netizens, with many watching it over and over again. The song was sung by Sonu Nigam, Kunal Ganjawala, Sunidhi Chauhan and Richa Sharma. Musical duo Salim-Sulaiman composed it while Shabbir Al Jeanne penned the lyrics.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on April 27, the video has raked up more than 3.2 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, a few also left comments and dropped love-struck emoticons after watching the video.

Check out a few reactions below:

“First time watching a dance video on Instagram on repeat,” posted an individual. Another added, “This song reminds me of my childhood performance and your choreography made me smile.” “Aww so amazing,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Superb dance.” “Amazing,” commented a fifth. A sixth said, “Wow.”

