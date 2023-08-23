Women set the stage on fire with their dance to Gasolina. Watch

A girl gang’s amazing dance video has taken social media by storm. The women can be seen dancing to the 2004 hit song Gasolina by Daddy Yankee. Snapshot of the women dancing to Gasolina.(Instagram/@ The Vixens Crew)

The clip opens to show six women standing in symmetry. As the song Gasolina plays, they energetically groove to the beats of this popular song. Each of their steps matches the song. This video was shared on the Instagram page The Vixens Crew. (Also Read: Woman's fiery dance to Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavaalaa will make your jaw drop)

Watch the video of the women dancing to Gasoline here:

This video was shared on July 23. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than seven million times. Many have even liked the post and flocked to the comments section of the clip to share their reactions.

Check out what people are saying about this video here:

An indication wrote, “You guys are slaying it!” A second commented, “All the girls are just so amazing, wow.” A third posted, “The whole gang is beautiful.” “The sync, the power, energy, and everything- damn fire,” expressed a fourth. A few others have also reacted to the clip using heart and fire emojis. What are your thoughts on this dance video?