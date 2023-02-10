Home / Trending / Woodpecker stores 317 kgs of acorns in walls of California home, netizens call it a 'hoarder'

Woodpecker stores 317 kgs of acorns in walls of California home, netizens call it a 'hoarder'

Published on Feb 10, 2023 08:18 AM IST

Nick's Extreme Pest Control in California was shocked to discover a room's floor covered in hundreds of acorns from a wall hole. After he shared the images on social media, many netizens have reacted to it.

Woodpecker stores 317 kgs of acorns in a wall.(Facebook/@Nick's Extreme Pest Control)
ByVrinda Jain

When a pest treatment business was called to a client's house in California's Santa Rosa, they received a tremendous shock. As the resident's walls were examined for damage, a pile of acorns lodged in the holes by a woodpecker spilt out.

Owner of Nick's Extreme Pest Control in Santa Rosa, Nick Castro, shared images of a room's floor covered in hundreds of acorns from a wall hole. The number of acorns can fill up to eight garbage bags! In the post, Castro shared, "Came across this on a job. The bird was a bit of a hoarder. Filled up about 8 garbage bags full of acorns weighing about 700 lbs (Approx. 317 kgs.) Unreal never came across something like this."

Take a look at the post here:

Amazing, isn't it? This post was shared on January 26. Since being uploaded on social media, it has been liked by more than 1000 people. The share has also received several comments.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

An individual wrote in the comments section, "That woodpecker will be devastated. Worked so hard for this fortune, and it's all gone. Like if a millionaire suddenly lost all the money he tirelessly worked for." "Please tell me you returned that 700lbs to that poor bird," added a second. A third person expressed, "That story is just nuts. Pun intended."

Friday, February 10, 2023
