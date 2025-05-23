Wordle hints and answer today: Crack puzzle #1434 within minutes

A fresh new Wordle game on May 23 will simply be a great start to your day. Today's theme is all the more interesting than the previous days, giving you another reason to pursue the challenge. Wordle's today's challenge is very simple: To guess the right five-letter word within six guesses! Wordle 1434, answer and hints(Unsplash )

The journey at Wordle today gets all the more interesting with each passing day.

Wordle today: Hints for May 23, 2025

The Wordle hint for today is - Prepare the corn.

The biggest clue for today's Wordle is that this Wordle has far more consonants than vowels.

There are spoilers below. If you want to have a look, you can. If you wish to take a shot by yourself, please feel free.

Wordle today: Answer for May 23, 2025

The Wordle answer for today is SHUCK! If you were thinking of CHAIR, you were too close but SHUCK still goes for the win.

The word STONE would have left you with just 94 words, and therefore was not a viable option.

Mastering Wordle: Tips for Success

For starters, keeping a cool brain is the key to cracking Wordle hints or Wordle answers. The best two pointers towards getting a better shot at accurate answers are:

Starting with a word that has a higher vowel count.

Use your second try to confirm as many letters as possible.

What is Wordle all about?

Wordle is a popular online word puzzle game where players have six attempts to guess a hidden five-letter word. Each guess provides feedback: correct letters in the right position turn green, correct letters in the wrong position turn yellow, and incorrect letters remain gray.

Created by Josh Wardle as a private game for his partner, it gained viral popularity after its public release in 2021 and was later acquired by The New York Times.