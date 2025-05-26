Wordle hints and answer: Crack today's puzzle #1437 within minutes

The Wordle puzzle for you is finally here to get your day going. If you are on a Wordle solving streak over the past few days, today's one will be yet another feather in the cap. In case you need help, we are here with the tips and tricks to solve today's Wordle #1437 puzzle within a matter of minutes. Wordle #1437, answer and hints for 26 May 2025(Unsplash )

How to Play Wordle

Guess a five-letter word in six tries. Type a word, hit enter. Letters turn green (correct spot), yellow (right letter, wrong spot), or gray (not in the word). Use clues to refine guesses. A new puzzle drops daily. Share results without spoilers. Keep it simple, no hints, just logic. Start with common letters like vowels. Don’t overthink it as it’s quick, fun, and addictive.

Keeping a calm mind is the key to solving Wordle puzzles. Often, some Wordle puzzles may trick you badly, but every new puzzle is a fresh start. Making Wordle an exercise could make it a great start to your day.

Wordle #1437 today: Hints for May 26, 2025

The first hint to start off with is that today's word starts with the letter 'D'. It consists of two vowels, and can function as both, a noun and a verb. Now comes the biggest hint: its synonym includes an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle.

Wordle today: Answer for May 26, 2025

If you wish to take up the challenge to make a few guesses based on our hints, you can do it. Otherwise, here's the final assistance from our side.

Today's Wordle #1437 answer is 'DRONE'.

What is the origin of Wordle?

Wordle was created by Josh Wardle, a software engineer, as a personal gift for his word-game-loving partner during the pandemic. He shared it privately with family in 2021. Its simplicity hooked them, so he released it publicly in October 2021. It blew up on Twitter as users shared color-coded results. The name blends “word” and his last name.

The New York Times bought it in 2022, keeping it free. Its charm? No ads, no app but just pure, shared daily fun. A pandemic pastime turned global obsession overnight.