Kim Kardashian's ‘tacky’ giant bikini balloon at New York's Times Square irks internet: ‘This is beyond weird’

Kim Kardashian has taken over Times Square in New York with her giant balloon showcasing her brand's new swimwear collection. However, the marketing strategy has drawn criticism from internet users. A person takes a photograph of a 60-foot-long balloon of Kim Kardashian to promote SKIMS Swimwear in Times Square.(REUTERS)

Kim's giant balloon at Times Square

Recently, Skims installed a 60-foot balloon of Kim Kardashian wearing a blue bikini, lying on a platform with her face covered by her hands. Kardashian is wearing pieces from the upcoming swimwear collection—a triangle top and cheeky tanga bottoms in a shade called Tide. The bold marketing move comes ahead of the highly anticipated Skims Swim Shop launch, set to drop on 6 March.

Internet criticises the marketing move

However, this has irked internet users, who are calling the move "cheap" and "weird." One Instagram user wrote, "I love Skims, and this is so awful." Another commented, "This is beyond weird." Another comment read, "That's too much now…!!!!! Violating public space." Criticising the marketing move, another user wrote, "2025—the year where we have blow-up sex dolls in the street… and people wonder why women are sexualised so much. Keeping it classy, Skims…" Calling it "tacky," another wrote, "Tone-deaf, egocentric. Maybe the worst product campaign launch ever." Some even found the giant balloon terrifying, with one remarking, "I really don’t like that she doesn’t have a face. Looks terrifying to me."

The latest Skims Swim collection includes swimsuits, terry and cotton jersey cover-ups, and poolside accessories. The collection is available in five colours: Champagne Leopard, Champagne Tiger, Snow, Tide, and Onyx. Kim, who is the co-founder of Skims, modelled for the campaign, which was photographed by Ana Dias in the Bahamas. In an official statement about the new collection, set to launch on 6 March, Kardashian said, “I absolutely love how this collection has something for everyone—whether you’re on vacation or at the beach, it’s all about feeling confident and amazing in what you wear.”