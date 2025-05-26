‘This is hilarious’: Starbucks thanks woman in scrubs for ‘saving lives’ — turns out she’s a lip filler specialist

Social media users are having a field day after a woman shared an amusing encounter she had while wearing medical scrubs at Starbucks, where a barista thanked her for “saving lives,” not realising she’s actually a lip filler specialist. The video clocked more than 80k views.(Instagram/@cherrybombbeautyx)

The woman posted the moment on Instagram with a text overlay that read, “Went to Starbucks in my scrubs and the man wrote 'thank you for saving lives' on my cup.” She humorously responded in the caption, “Sir. I'm a lip filler specialist.”

Also read: Woman tattoos Red Bull barcode on her hand, gets scanned at grocery checkout: ‘Compliments to the artist’

The video, shared with the caption, “He should have wrote ‘TY for restoring confidence’ and I would have actually been able to take the compliment,” has garnered over 80,000 views and 82,366 likes.

Take a look at the video:

The light-hearted exchange quickly caught the attention of social media users, sparking a wave of reactions in the comments section.

One user playfully pointed out the irony of scrubs being worn outside clinical settings, “The funny thing is, a medical practitioner in a hospital shouldn’t be leaving in their scrubs bc it’s unsanitary so you won’t really spot them in public.”

Another user chimed in with her own relatable experience, " I’m a hairdresser and I get random people going ‘hi chef’ sometimes if I have my apron on.”

While many joined in on the fun, some took a more appreciative tone. “That’s kind of him,” one person wrote, referring to the barista's kind gesture.

One user commented, “This is actually hilarious”

A user noted, “I am in medical field in a lab, yes we wear scrubs because of blood and body fluids specimen. But it always puzzle me why receptionist in dr offices and staff who inject fillers or do facials wear scrubs?”

One user added, “You literally do, making people feel more confident in themselves ”

Also read: Disowned son of Thailand king becomes a Buddhist monk, renewing succession drama