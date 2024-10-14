World Bank boss Ajay Banga shares his insights on achieving work-life balance: 'Enjoy what you do, otherwise...'

Balancing work and life can be challenging for many, and Ajay Banga, World Bank president and former CEO of Mastercard, shared his thoughts on this widely debated issue. Speaking on the complexities of achieving a healthy work-life balance, Banga highlighted that there is no universal approach, as the concept is deeply personal. He emphasised that what feels balanced to one person might feel overwhelming to another. Ajay Banga, World Bank president, discussed the complexities of achieving work-life balance. (AFP)

(Also read: Work-life balance over salary? 47% of Gen Z plans to leave jobs within two years)

Work-life balance: A personal journey

The World Bank president reflected on how people define balance differently. “Some feel balanced working 12 to 18 hours a day, while others struggle with more than six hours,” he said. According to Banga, the key lies in understanding what works best for each individual. “I don’t know how you define it for yourself,” he admitted, acknowledging that the answer is unique to everyone.

Watch the clip here:

Banga’s approach to balance

For the former CEO of Mastercard, work-life balance revolves around two essential factors. First, he stressed the importance of enjoying your work. “If you don’t enjoy what you’re doing, it’s time to do something different,” Banga advised, drawing from his own career experiences. As someone who has worked extensively around the globe, he made it clear that working hard is a given but enjoying the journey is crucial. "If you’re not enjoying what you’re doing, why are you doing it?"

(Also read: Company asks candidates not to apply if their goal is 'work-life balance', Reddit post shocks people)

The second pillar of his philosophy is dedicating time to oneself and loved ones. Banga shared personal stories about making family a priority. “You’ve got to provide time for their play... because it’s important to them,” he shared. He recounted how, even while leading Citigroup’s operations in Asia, he would fly back home for family events, even if just for a single day. “If you’re not going to be there when they need you, then you’ve got no balance.”

The distraction of technology

Banga also touched upon the disruptive role of mobile devices in maintaining balance. He criticised how people often spend time on their phones rather than focusing on those around them. “You’re not spending time with the people you’re with; you’re spending time with the instrument,” he explained. While he acknowledged the benefits of technology, he cautioned against letting it encroach on personal time.

In conclusion, Banga remarked, “That’s what work-life balance is – the rest all kind of works out.”