World Environment Day 2021: Ratan Tata's post on creating a better 'Indian environment’ goes viral

Tata Group's Chairman emeritus Ratan Tata on the occasion of the World Environment Day took to Instagram to share a post expressing how everyone should pledge to create a better Indian environment. His post has since gone viral and prompted many to post appreciative replies.

Tata shared an image with a few lines written on it. “To create an Indian environment with fresh air to breathe, clean water to drink, nutritious food with no one left hungry, and a way to care for everyone's health, should be the priority for you and me on this environment day,” read the lines.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared a little over two hours ago, the post has gathered more than 4.4 million likes - and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also accumulated several comments. Many wrote how they pledge to create a better environment.

"Great words," wrote an Instagram user. "Inspiring," shared another. Many expressed their reactions with heart emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Ratan Tata on the occasion of World Environment Day?