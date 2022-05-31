World No Tobacco Day 2022: Twitter filled with viral posts, images. See tweets

World No Tobacco Day 2022: The World Health Organisation's member states established this day on May 31 in 1987 to call global attention to the tobacco epidemic and the unnecessary death and disease it brings. According to the official website of the WHO, the harmful impact of the tobacco industry on the environment is vast and growing, adding unnecessary pressure to our planet’s already scarce resources and fragile ecosystems.

It further states that tobacco kills over eight million people every year and destroys our environment, further harming human health, through the cultivation, production, distribution, consumption, and post-consumer waste. Twitter has been filled with several posts, including images and videos, that commemorate this occasion and urge people to stay off tobacco.

The official Twitter handle of the World Health Organisation shared an image along with a caption that reads, “It's #WorldNoTobaccoDay! Tobacco is killing us & our (planet Earth emojis) Not only does tobacco kill eight million people every year, the tobacco industry leaves a long trail of destruction on our environment long before tobacco & nicotine products are even sold.”

It's #WorldNoTobaccoDay!



Tobacco is killing us & our 🌎🌍🌏



Not only does tobacco 💀 kill 8? million people every year, the tobacco industry leaves a long trail of destruction on our environment long before tobacco & nicotine products are even sold.#TobaccoExposed — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 31, 2022

Sand artist and Padma Shri awardee, Sudarsan Pattnaik shared a photo of a magnificent sand art that he created. He wrote, “On the occasion of #WorldNoTobaccoDay. My Sand Art at Puri beach in Odisha, India. Say #NoTobacco.”

On the occasion of #WorldNoTobaccoDay. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha, India

Say #NoTobacco 🚭 pic.twitter.com/285x6nTL3M — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) May 31, 2022

Here is what Ashok Gehlot, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, shared on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day 2022:

On #WorldNoTobaccoDay, let us spread awareness regarding health hazards of using tobacco products and help those who are addicted to quit tobacco. It is important to give up #tobacco addiction for leading a healthy life. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 31, 2022

Home minister of Gujarat, Harsh Sanghavi, also took to his Twitter handle to share a cautionary message on the occasion. He also shared an image along with it:

The journey of a thousand healthy miles starts with a single step. Take the first step towards healthy living by saying no to tobacco.#NoTobaccoDay pic.twitter.com/umfD5XwHjt — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) May 31, 2022

This Twitter user shared a funny meme as they referenced an Elon Musk interview with Joe Rogan:

It may be difficult to quit smoking at first but it is not impossible. Have a healthy and positive World No Tobacco Day!#NoTobaccoDay #AntiTobaccoDay pic.twitter.com/7qFy1AzB4y — Sandhiya 💃 (@Sandhiya_sivan) May 31, 2022

What steps are you taking to mark World No Tobacco Day 2022?