'Worst night of my life': Woman rants about 'disaster' experience at Diljit Dosanjh concert

An Instagram user shared her terrible experience at Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour concert in Mumbai, calling it the "worst night of my life." Claiming that she paid ₹12,000 for the gold section tickets, she added that she has been a fan of the Punjabi singer for years. The fan posted a video from Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert along with a long rant on Instagram.(Instagram/@diyaachughh)

"Last night was just a disaster. Paid 12k for gold section tickets to see nothing," she said in a long rant on Instagram, sharing a video of the singer performing on stage.

Scolded by ‘aunties’

The Mumbai woman said despite her premium seats she was unable to see the stage and was even scolded for singing by "aunties who asked me to shut up." She complained about being unable to enjoy the concert as she couldn’t dance. "People said “there’s no space.” couldn’t even keep my hair open because they wanted me to tie it up. ls this a concert or a local train?," she wrote.

She alleged that she was inappropriately touched by a man standing behind her and when she complained he simply said “there’s no space.”

"I was so overwhelmed I ended up crying because it was that bad. When my sister got concerned about guys literally falling on me, two aunties started fighting with us, saying, “don’t distract us, he is singing lover and you are disturbing us.” they even had the audacity to say, “if you can’t handle this, you shouldn’t come to concerts.'" the post read.

‘India does not have infra’

She said that the venue was unfit for concerts like this and should have been held in a stadium. "This was the worst experience ever—waste of money, waste of time," she concluded.

The Instagram user said she had also watched Dosanjh perform in Dallas but that was the best experience she ever had. "Imagine that—my best and worst nights were the same concert in different countries," she wrote, complaining about poor management. "If India doesn’t have the infrastructure, then don’t bring the tour here. Definitely not worth the price we paid," she added.