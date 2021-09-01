WWII veteran meets woman who sent him a letter when she was nine-year-old. Watch

A video of a WWII veteran meeting a woman who sent him a letter when she was nine-year-old has left people emotional. There is a chance that the reunion clip will also have the same effect on you.

The video is shared on Twitter by military officer Travis Akers. “12 years ago, Frank Grasberger, a WWII veteran, received a letter from a 9 year old girl thanking him for his military service. An employee from Frank’s assisted living home found her and they met all these years later,” he wrote while sharing the video.

The clip opens to show the WWII veteran Frank Grasberger sitting with his wife. Within moments, a woman dressed in US military uniform, walks in and greets them. We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the sweet video.

12 years ago, Frank Grasberger, a WWII veteran, received a letter from a 9 year old girl thanking him for his military service.



An employee from Frank’s assisted living home found her and they met all these years later. pic.twitter.com/FfmnmL2ftw — Travis Akers (@travisakers) August 30, 2021

The clip, since being shared, has gathered more than 1.6 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“This is so beautiful. The fact that both kept each other’s letters shows how meaningful kind words are,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is being human beings. This is what we do when we look up to someone that is protecting us; caring about us; not thinking about what we look like; how we love; what our beliefs are but... I signed up to protect and serve all Americans. This made my heart sing,” shared another.

“I can’t stop watching. Anytime I watch, I cry,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON