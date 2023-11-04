X shares visuals as pollution covers Delhi-NCR

The air quality in Delhi-NCR has plummeted to severe levels, causing not just eye irritation but also breathing difficulties for residents. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi reached a concerning 413 (falling under the severe category) on November 4. As the situation worsened, people have taken to X to express their views and shared videos and pictures of the situation. Delhi covered in smog.

Check out what people are saying about Delhi Pollution here:

ANI shared a visual of ITO area from Delhi that shows a thick blanket of smog.

Another person said, Delhi has become a "nightmare."

A third person shared another video that shows the Agra expressway covered with smog.

A fourth shared that they felt sick due to the pollution.

A calmer breeze, lowering temperatures, and unfavorable northwesterly air that transports pollution from the stubble fires caused Delhi's AQI to drop from 392 to 468 on November 3. Delhi's air quality has since remained between "very poor" and "severe" category for the past week.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe." An AQI over 500 comes in the "severe plus" category.

