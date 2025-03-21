‘Stressed and depressed’: Yale alum documents struggle to find a job after 500+ rejections

A Yale University graduate is documenting his long and arduous job search on Instagram, opening up about the struggles of being unemployed despite studying at an Ivy League school. In a series of candid posts, Ohio-based Jacob Cramer (known on Instagram as @jacobgetajob) has spoken about facing more than 400 rejections in the three years since he graduated from Yale and earned a master’s degree in bilingual education. Jacob Cramer graduated from Yale at the age of 21. At 24, he's still unemployed.

24 and unemployed

“I graduated from Yale with honors 3 years ago, got a master’s, and still can’t even get an unpaid internship,” Jacob wrote in one Instagram post. In another, he revealed that he graduated from the Ivy League institute – considered to be one of the world’s best universities – at the age of 21, and moved to Spain.

According to Yale Daily News, Jacob moved to Spain to teach English on a Fulbright scholarship. At the age of 23, he published a children’s picture book called Grandma’s Letter Exchange. Despite his impressive CV, he has faced over 500 rejections in his job hunt. He has since moved back to Ohio from Spain, living with his parents.

“After 473 job rejections, I'm 24, living at home, and ready to bring my skills to the right opportunity if my bank account lets me,” Jacob said, adding that he hopes to work in the children’s media space.

In another post, he took recourse in humour while admitting he is “stressed and depressed.” Referring to himself in the third person, the Yale graduate wrote: “Jacob thought it would be easy to find a job after graduating Yale. Jacob did not find a job. He’s stressed and depressed. At least he doesn’t have to wake up for 9 am class.”

Jacob’s job hunt highlights a broader issue affecting many highly-educated people in today's job market. According to one Business Insider report, recent trends indicate that even those with advanced degrees are encountering significant challenges in securing employment.

In the last few months, several graduates of top-ranking universities like Cambridge have opened up about struggling in the current job market.

