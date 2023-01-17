Home / Trending / ‘Yamraj’ features in ad for Chhattisgarh's rural development initiative, CM Bhupesh Baghel tweets video

‘Yamraj’ features in ad for Chhattisgarh's rural development initiative, CM Bhupesh Baghel tweets video

Updated on Jan 17, 2023 07:19 PM IST

The ad video shared by Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel featuring “Yamraj” has created a buzz on Twitter.

The image is taken from an ad video shared by Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.(Twitter/@bhupeshbaghel)
The image is taken from an ad video shared by Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.(Twitter/@bhupeshbaghel)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel recently took to Twitter to share an advertisement that features ‘Yamraj’. The video is created for C-Mart, an initiative for the development of the rural economy of the state. Under it, products from the village by self-help groups, weavers, artisans and cottage industries are sold in the city in the showrooms of C-Mart.

He wrote a short caption in Hindi. When translated, it reads, “So that's why Yamraj went back.”

Take a look at the video below:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 16,000 views and counting. Additionally, the video has received more than 1,100 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s what Twitter users posted:

“Awesome ad after a long time .. Kudos...C-Mart,” wrote a Twitter user. “Excellent initiative,” commented another. “Good,” posted a third. “Innovative ad,” praised a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video?

viral video chattisgarh twitter bhupesh baghel
viral video chattisgarh twitter bhupesh baghel + 1 more

Story Saved
