‘Yamraj’ features in ad for Chhattisgarh's rural development initiative, CM Bhupesh Baghel tweets video

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel recently took to Twitter to share an advertisement that features ‘Yamraj’. The video is created for C-Mart, an initiative for the development of the rural economy of the state. Under it, products from the village by self-help groups, weavers, artisans and cottage industries are sold in the city in the showrooms of C-Mart.

He wrote a short caption in Hindi. When translated, it reads, “So that's why Yamraj went back.”

Take a look at the video below:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 16,000 views and counting. Additionally, the video has received more than 1,100 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s what Twitter users posted:

“Awesome ad after a long time .. Kudos...C-Mart,” wrote a Twitter user. “Excellent initiative,” commented another. “Good,” posted a third. “Innovative ad,” praised a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video?