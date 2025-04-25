Yashraj Mukhate turns viral ‘sensations’ rant into catchy tune, internet loves it: 'Vibe toh hai'

Music producer Yashraj Mukhate is back at it, bringing his signature touch to yet another viral moment. Known for transforming everyday dialogues into catchy beats, Mukhate has once again captured the internet's attention with his latest remix, based on a line from Parineeti Chopra's film Hasee Toh Phasee (2014). But this time, the dialogue isn't from the movie itself, but from an amusing rendition by RJ Vishal. The now-iconic line, "Meri body mein sensations hote hain," has taken on a life of its own. On Instagram, Yashraj Mukhate turned RJ Vishal’s ‘sensations’ rant into a catchy tune.(Instagram/yashrajmukhate)

A rant turned rhythm

Vishal's rant lists the everyday frustrations that many of us experience—sleepless nights, financial woes, and workplace stress—as “sensations” in his body. The video opens with the now-familiar line, “Meri body mein bhi sensations hoti hain,” and quickly spirals into a rhythmic sequence that has viewers nodding along:

"Sone ki dikkat, rone ki dikkat, paise ki dikkat, waise hi dikkat, roz ki dikkat, boss ki dikkat, jeene ki dikkat, nahane ki dikkat, saans lene ki dikkat, paida hone ki dikkat, subah ki dikkat, shaam ki dikkat, har waqt mere kaam ki dikkat, naam ki dikkat, dikkat hi dikkat."

Vishal’s delivery is energetic and relatable, striking a chord with those who know the struggles of modern life.

Yashraj Mukhate adds his signature beats

Mukhate takes the remix to the next level, adding his signature beats—dhol and claps—that accentuate Vishal's rhythm and bring the rant to life. The punchy closer, “Koi pill kaam nahi kar rahi hai,” is a playful nod to Chopra's original line in Hasee Toh Phasee, where she says, “Meri body mein sensations hote hain, pills unko control karte hain.” The result is a hilarious track that’s both catchy and relatable.

Watch the clip here:

The internet reacts

The remix has quickly gone viral, with 29 million views and an outpouring of reactions. One user wrote, "This is exactly how I feel every morning, but now I’m laughing instead of complaining." Another commented, "I never thought I’d hear ‘paise ki dikkat’ turned into a beat. Pure genius!" Others couldn’t stop sharing their own everyday struggles, like one user who said, "Sone ki dikkat feels real, though!" and another who wrote, "Honestly, this makes my Monday morning better."